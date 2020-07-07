Get Well Soon: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Throughout the entire United States, the Coronavirus is surging like it dropped the remix specifically for those who didn’t think it was real. In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp is still refusing to mandate masks in the state, but somehow still had time to deploy the national guard…so he obviously has his priorities straight. The southern state was one of the last to close down in an effort to “flatten the curve,” but was also was one of the first states to re-open. Kemp was even blasted by the least smartest person to ever take office, President Cheeto, for his “ambitions” to reopen so soon. Georgia, which has huge rural areas throughout, is even seeing a numbers spike in counties and cities that barely have fully paved roads.

Now, to add to the mess, Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, took to Twitter to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In her tweet, she also says she hasn’t experienced any symptoms.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Along with her positive test, her husband also tested positive along with one of their children. Keisha said her husband did have a bit of a fever and has been fast asleep since Thursday. Mayor Keisha appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, to discuss the past few days dealing with COVID.