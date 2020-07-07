Bag Secured: Patrick Mahomes Signs The Largest NFL Deal In History For $503 Million

While the fate of the NFL season is still up in the air with some uncertainty due to COVID-19, it seems like business is still booming and deals are getting done regardless.

Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes just added another accomplishment to the list to top off his already amazing year. First, he won the Super Bowl, and now, he’s about to have his own brinks truck full of money. Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, closed the largest deal in NFL history yesterday. This deal will see Mahomes with the potential to make almost a half of a billion dollars if he finishes his contract through 2031. Even if he happens to get hurt, he will still walk away with a whopping $140 Million!

In two years, he has won a Super Bowl, the MVP, and closed the biggest deal ever–Which is very much deserved when you factor in his crazy stats. He started 40 times and gained over 9,000 passing yards and 76 touchdowns with only 17 interceptions. When you have something good, you have to do what needs to be done to keep it, and Kansas City didn’t hesitate to do so.

Many think Mahomes could be headed back to another round at the Super Bowl this upcoming year. If he wins two back to back, he could go down as a legend in under 36 months.