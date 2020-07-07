BlackoutDay2020 Here’s How To Support

There is power in the Black dollar and there’s never been a time to make that clearer than today, Tuesday, July 7, a.k.a. #BlackOutDay2020.

Started by social media personality/activist Calvin Martyr, Black Out Day is the day when people Black people are urged to NOT SPEND A DIME to prove our economic power. If you absolutely have to spend money today, you are encouraged to only SUPPORT A BLACK BUSINESS.

Martyr says the day is meant to put companies, politicians, and businesses on notice that if they don’t end institutionally racist policies and practices that have led to the deaths and marginalization of Black Americans than they will NOT be supported, reports CNN. It came to fruition in the light of Ahmaud Arbery’s death at the hands of white racists.

“If we get enough Black people, all Black people, if we can unite like they did in Montgomery Alabama when not one single Black person rode a bus—that right there is what caused the civil rights legislation to come because they touched them pockets,” said Martyr about #BlackOutDay. “If we can do it for one day it would shut the whole system down. I guarantee you we’ll get change, the only time we gonna get change is when they fear to hurt us like we fear hurting them.”

The day is being supported by Black sororities and fraternities…

as well as celebs including T.I., Porsha Williams, and more.

Our parent company Urban One is also supporting the cause.

We're keeping our BOSSIP bucks in our wallets, today unless it's for black business—-are you supporting #BlackOutDay2020 too?