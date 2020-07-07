Unbothered: Jordyn Woods Drops Caked Up Care Package On The Gram, Levels Up AGAIN

While Khloe was reportedly rejoining Tristan’s toxic circus, Jordyn Woods was pressing her foot against our necks with a flawless flurry of thirst traps that proved, yet again, that she’s wayyy badder than any Kardashian who dragged her through the mud for TV ratings.

Whew lawd, we love us some Jordyn Wood$ who continues to level up during a pandemic with an enviable level of unbotheredness that has fans, haters, savages and thirsties stalking her essential Instagram page.

At this point, it’s safe to say Jordyn, Saweetie and Lori are the baddest in the game who know how to become the topic of discussion with one post on the gram.

Peep Jordyn’s flawless flurry of thirst traps and reactions on the flip.