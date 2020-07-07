SupermarketSweep: Netflix Brings Back Buggy-Swerving Shenanigans; Ham-Heaving Hysteria Ensues

Supermarket Sweep is on @Netflix. My life has never felt so complete. pic.twitter.com/qh5LdnUdLl — Glen DiSantis (@GlenDiSantis) July 7, 2020

Netflix is winning the quarantine MVP race with some exciting additions that now include CLASSIC game show “Supermarket Sweep” where contestants answer food trivia questions then race against the clock while stuffing their buggies with all kinds of big money groceries to potentially win prizes.

I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The US pic.twitter.com/qrHKW56Zta — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

Oh yes, it’s LIT and yet another good reason to stay inside and help slow down the COVID spread while enjoying Season 1 of the wonderfully wacky game show.

Celebrated as a quintessential ’90s obsession, the decades old phenomenon has been rebooted multiple times with the latest version of the nostalgic show being hosted by Leslie Jones on ABC.

