Update: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Unable To Walk After Being Shot In Leg, Shooting Details Emerge

New details have emerged today regarding Aaryn Smiley, the daughter of comedian Ricky Smiley after she was shot several times in Houston on Sunday after shopping for food at a Whataburger location. The 19-year-old was shot three times, her father revealed on his radio show. Rickey had found out about the shooting just hours before he went live on air.

Apparently, Aaryn was an innocent bystander when shots were fired in suspected a road rage incident nearby. The Houston Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a woman and three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at 6898 South Freeway on Sunday night.

The three men were sitting inside of a car at a stoplight when an unknown vehicle drove by and began firing multiple shots, according to police. A spokesperson for the department told PEOPLE that the three men were hit and a woman passenger in a separate, unrelated vehicle was struck in the crossfire.

Aaryn recounted the terrifying incident on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of a blood-stained passenger seat. Aaryn added that she is not able to walk due to nerve damage caused by the gunshots. The length of her recovery is unknown at this time.

“This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage.”

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Aaryn’s photo of the aftermath of the shooting is very bloody.

Scroll down to view the photo at your own discernment.

We are praying for Aaryn and hope she heals fully.