Better Late Than Never: Kodak Black Apologizes To Nipsey Hussle’s Family Over Disrespectful Lauren London Remarks

After making some seriously disrespectful comments more than a year ago, Kodak Black is finally apologizing to Nipsey Hussle and his family.

Almost immediately following Hussle’s tragic murder at the top of 2019, Kodak decided that instead of offering his condolences, he would instead focus on the fact that Nip’s longtime love, Lauren London, was now single. He insisted that he was going to be the one to swoop in and comfort LL now that she was a widow, which obviously drew a lot of criticism from fans and fellow rappers in the hip-hop world.

“Lauren London that’s baby, though,” Black said at the time. “She ’bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and s**t for him.”

Now, a year later, Kodak’s tone has changed. While this seems like a conclusion he probably should have come to earlier–like, before he ever said those comments in the first place–he’s letting Nipsey’s family know that he never meant any harm.

“Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right,” Kodak wrote in his apology post, which he shared on Instagram under a photo of Nipsey. “I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.” Kodak continued, “Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z S**t I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene.”

You know what we call that? Growth.