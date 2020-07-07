Real Friends: Anthony Anderson Guest Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ And Interviews His TV Wife Tracee Ellis Ross [Video]

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anthony Anderson filled in for his friend and took over the hosting duties for the day. So, it’s only right he have one of his closest friends stop by for an interview.

Anderson’s TV wife, Tracee Ellis Ross, (virtually) stopped by the show as the pair showed off exactly why they play such a good couple on television. During their conversation, the Black-ish stars discuss how they’re both spending their time in quarantine. Later on in the conversation, Tracee covers a bunch of topics, including how she stays in touch with her mom, Diana Ross, during all of this, returning for another season of Black-ish with Anthony, her new line of styling products for her haircare company, Pattern Beauty, and the making of her brand new movie, The High Note. They also talk about when we can expect to see more episodes of their TV show, since filming for the new season was halted by the pandemic.

Check out the interview down below to see Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross discuss their lives as a married couple on TV, how things have changed since COVID-19, and so much more.