Vivica A. Fox, Lauren London, Keke Palmer And More: Famous Black Women Responding And Clapping Back At 50 Cent And Lil Wayne’s “Exotic Women” Stupidity

In case you missed it, 50 Cent went on Lil Wayne’s Young Money radio to talk about a bevy of topics, but what stood out the most is the comments 50 made about exotic women and the way Lil Wayne co-signed it with his laughter:

“50 Cent: They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters they go ‘you f*** with this kind of girl and that king of girl?’ That s*** is exotic! That s*** look a lot different than the s*** you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That s*** look like it came off a boat. …It feels like something you can’t just get. In some kind of ways it’s interesting. But they get angry. ‘How did you end up with this mother****?

Wayne: They get real angry

50 Cent: It always makes me defensive. ‘Look at this angry Black motherf**** get the f*** out of here *mimics punching* you trying to f*** up the whole vibe.'”

The reactions were immediate and brutal. Deservedly so. However, when people close to Wayne and 50 chimed in, things picked up. Everyone from Wayne’s daughter, Reginae, to the mothers of his children, Lauren London and Toya Wright, joined in. 50’s girlfriend even had something to say. As did his ex Vivica Fox. Hit the flip to see them all and even more Black women who were putting these dumb comments to shame.