Pusha T Responds To Young Thug’s Comments About His Drake Diss On PopSmoke’s Album

Another summer, another rap beef heating up–or rather, an extension of an old one. A few summers back, Drake and Pusha-T engaged in a back and forth rap battle that had been brewing for over a decade. The beef almost seems generational, as Pusha and Wayne’s feud evolved into Drake’s hands later on. After Pusha’s gossipy “Story Of Adidon,” it was clear that the whole thing was very personal for him. Drake remained silent to the diss for a while, then dropped his critically acclaimed album, Scorpion. Looking back, the beef really seemed petty and not as entertaining as anyone thought it would be.

Now that we are years removed, both rappers have since thrown a few subliminals here and there on records, but it seems Pusha’s shots sometimes don’t make it out the gate (as was the case on “Maybach Music VI”)

Fast forward to current day, a new song has surfaced from Pop Smoke’s new album entitled “Paranoia,” which features Young Thug, Gunna & Pusha-T, which features some subs from Pusha, who raps:

You know reality bites, it’s chess, not checkers

Those empty threats only sound good on your records

If the patois is not followed by a Blocka

It’s like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa

Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra

Only to hide the blade flyin’ back through LaGuardia

I might even buy a home out in Mississauga

Young Thug took to Instagram to address the song and let everyone know he doesn’t respect the verse or the shots and he wants no part of the drama.

“I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.. this rapper s*** so gay”

Of course, Pusha-T wasted no time defending himself, letting Thug know he doesn’t need his respect and accusing Drake of having his verses pulled. Pusha goes on to tag his manager, Steven Victor, who also manages Pop Smoke, and said to take him off the deluxe album.

He also called Drake the “police.”