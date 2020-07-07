Blessings: Nascar’s Bubba Wallace & ‘Beats By Dre’ Announce Endorsment Deal

This week, Donald Trump woke up and decided to attack Nascar’s only driver of color, Bubba Wallace. When Bubba was set to race at Talladega, his team reported the discovery of a noose in his car garage, which caused Nascar to launch an FBI investigation.

When the investigation came back, it was concluded that the rope was indeed a noose, but had been there for years. Trump tweeted following this conclusion, demanding an apology from Wallace for what he and his followers called a “hoax,” even though it was clearly a noose. Bubba responded with class, tact, and most importantly, love. He spoke to the kids and people that follow him and wanted to set an example, and he accomplished that goal.

Hours later that very same day, Beats By Dre announced that Bubba was officially apart of the Beats team. The announcement was originally set for later in the week, but after his display of class, they chose to announce it immediately.

Beats By Dre is a company founded and named after an African American man, Dr. Dre, who was one of the first people of color in the tech space. Beats, Dre, and Apple has always been clear on what side of the line they stand on, so it’s no surprise that they are welcoming Bubba with open arms and ready to have his back for what will hopefully to be a long, fruitful partnership.