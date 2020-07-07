Bad Bunny Covers The First Ever Digital Issue Of Playboy
Bad Playboy Bunny: Bad Bunny Becomes The Only Man Beside Hugh Hefner To Cover Playboy Solo
Bad Bunny is making history today in more ways than one.
On Tuesday, July 7, The Puerto Rican native graced Playboy’s first-ever digital cover. But that’s not the only first: In the brand’s 66-year lifespan, this also makes Benito the only man–beside the late Hugh Hefner–to appear solo on the cover.
The photos were shot by STILLZ in Miami prior to the global shutdown caused by COVID-19. The cover story’s original imagery shows Bad Bunny dressed as a Greek God, donning some seriously stunning bedazzled nails and jewelry with the iconic Playboy bunny logo.
In a story titled, Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God, the reggaeton artist opens up about his career, his surprise album drops in 2020, and his life as a queer ally in a world and an industry that’s usually not so accepting.
“I do all of this and I’m not even sure what I cause,” he admitted. “It’s not until someone comes up to me and tells me, ‘Man, thank you,’ that I realize the impact.”
View this post on Instagram
on my 24th birthday, the universe presented me with a surreal opportunity: the chance to interview @badbunnypr for @playboy in my hometown. After March 1st, an evening of Grecian-style Versace film photos and discussions of allyship, sex, and an inclusive framework for the future of reggaetton with the humblest and most unassuming Pisces in the game, you know what happens next. Several pushbacks, delays, edits, translations, transcriptions, another album, and a global pandemic later, I can still only feel deeply grateful. That day, and those thereafter, I learned so much about myself as a journalist, about the community of Latinx music writers that surrounds me, and the way we’re trying to shift the way we discuss quote-unquote Latin Music. Writing this article without using the word ‘urbano’, and with an explicitly queer lens, was a deliberate choice, and a tough one considering who Benito is—big shoutout to writers like @brujacore and @jabladora and all the others who I read intensely as I wrote this and who paved the way for me and other early-career journalists to find more nuanced ways to discuss the music coming out of our countries and diasporas. I want to give an enormous thank you to @arielakozin for cold-emailing a relatively green reporter and encouraging a poetic/spiritual angle to discuss the reigning god of Latin trap. It still feels crazy that this one is finally out, and that I got to tell this story in both of my languages…all the beautiful official photos are by @stillz + I’ve included some BTS shots of my own. Humbled to present you Playboy’s first digital cover…y’all know where the link is🌹
The artist also talks about sex and what the word “pleasure” means to him.
“Everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”
View this post on Instagram
“This record is so lit that [the last song] is me tucking you into bed and saying, ‘You hung out, you drank, you threw up. Go to sleep, friend. Shh…’” Click the link in bio for the full video of @badbunnypr for Playboy and read the full story by @er_pulgar 🐇 Videographer: @mpeschiera3
