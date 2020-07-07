Bad Playboy Bunny: Bad Bunny Becomes The Only Man Beside Hugh Hefner To Cover Playboy Solo

Bad Bunny is making history today in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, July 7, The Puerto Rican native graced Playboy’s first-ever digital cover. But that’s not the only first: In the brand’s 66-year lifespan, this also makes Benito the only man–beside the late Hugh Hefner–to appear solo on the cover.

The photos were shot by STILLZ in Miami prior to the global shutdown caused by COVID-19. The cover story’s original imagery shows Bad Bunny dressed as a Greek God, donning some seriously stunning bedazzled nails and jewelry with the iconic Playboy bunny logo.

In a story titled, Bad Bunny Is Not Playing God, the reggaeton artist opens up about his career, his surprise album drops in 2020, and his life as a queer ally in a world and an industry that’s usually not so accepting.

“I do all of this and I’m not even sure what I cause,” he admitted. “It’s not until someone comes up to me and tells me, ‘Man, thank you,’ that I realize the impact.”

The artist also talks about sex and what the word “pleasure” means to him.

“Everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities. In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”