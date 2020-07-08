Mo’ Money: Floyd Mayweather Becomes One Of The Most Expensive Celebrities On Cameo At $999

If you haven’t heard about Cameo by now, it’s ones of the best gifts ever, for many reasons. On the site, celebrities can give shoutouts via a script or a few suggestions that you send them. Following the success of the Netflix series, Tiger King‘s Carole Baskins is reportedly raking in almost $20k a week sending out custom messages for a small fee of $169; Business is booming! Caitlyn Jenner is another celebrity dominating Cameo with a hefty booking fee of $250.

Now, there is a new challenger in town by the name of Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and he wants a smooth $999 to every single time he’s booked, according to TMZ.

So, what exactly does a thousand bucks get you from Floyd? Mayweather says he’ll provide customizable messages — both for personal and commercial use — at “an affordable rate.” Some of the examples … Floyd says he can give birthday shout-outs, motivational messages and even boxing tips!! “I want to be the first celebrity to make a million dollars on Cameo,” Floyd said. Mayweather says the Cameo signup is all part of a partnership with Stardam, a company that helps facilitate celeb endorsements for businesses.

Do you have a huge Mayweather fan in your household who would love a custom message from Floyd? Head over to Cameo to make their dreams come true!