Big Trash: A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Had Terrible Things To Say About Dating Black Women

Black women are always getting the short end of the stick. Men seem to love giving them the worst of their anger and misogyny. That even goes to dating. This became apparent even more in the last few days as Lil Wayne and 50 Cent came under fire for their comments about dating “exotic” women and “angry Black women.”

They’ve been dragged for being big trash but this isn’t the first time they’ve said these things and they are far from the only men to have these thoughts on dating Black women.

With that said, hit the flip and see the things men have said about dating Black women and the backlash they’ve earned.