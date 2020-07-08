SMH: Former “Black Ink Chicago” Star Lily Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Violence Attack

Another VH1 star is coming under fire except her beef is with the law. Liliana Barrios aka Lily from the networks “Black Ink Chicago” reality show was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Reports say Lily was arrested in San Antonio last month for allegedly attacking her girlfriend, according to TMZ. The police report obtained by the entertainment news site states that on June 3rd, the tattoo artist had gotten into a verbal altercation with her 22-year-old girlfriend that ultimately turned violent. The report states that Liliana decided to take off for the night to cool down, but upon her return, she allegedly discovered her girlfriend in bed with another woman.

Wow.

This led to yet another physical fight, at which point Liliana allegedly pushed her girlfriend onto the couch and attacked her.

Liliana allegedly started scratching her GF all up and down her neck and arm and biting her right leg. The officers that arrived on the scene and filed the report claimed that they saw the scratches and abrasions on the alleged victim. So far, Lily has not commented on her arrest.

Anyone shocked?