Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of Amy Cooper ‘She’s Already Paid A Steep Price’

Christian Cooper will not be part of the prosecution of the white woman who harassed him in Central Park. As previously reported Amy Cooper, the woman who harassed the birdwatcher in Central Park is now facing a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

Amy was indicted by the Manhattan district attorney and is scheduled for arraignment on October 14.

"I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable.” https://t.co/F3h1Ys6UDn — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) July 6, 2020

According to the black man she targeted however, Amy’s had enough and he won’t be participating in her prosecution.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Cooper said in a statement released to the New York Times on Tuesday announcing his decision to not cooperate. But he added that he understood there was a greater principle at stake and that this should be defended. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on. So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

A number of people agree that Amy’s case shouldn’t be prosecuted and add that considering how flawed the criminal justice system is, this will not solve the bigger issue.

“We all believe that the racist NYPD would have potentially killed Christian Cooper had they shown up in time,” Josie Duffy Rice, president of the nonprofit website The Appeal, tweeted. “And yet we still look to them for justice. I don’t trust that system. Ever. Why do we believe this racist, violent system can be the solution to racism and violence?”

the real test of our commitment to dismantling the criminal justice system comes when we have to decide what we should do with people we don't like. people we find irredeemable. people we find disgusting. these, right here, are the hard questions. — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 6, 2020

Additionally, in a video recorded for theGrio, Marc Lamont Hill said that while he has no sympathy for Amy Cooper, he doesn’t think she should be prosecuted and wants Americans to think of “what it means to continue to seek justice through courts, police, and prisons.”

—Do YOU agree?

By all accounts, Christian Cooper seems to be a lovely man with a heart of gold. With that said; THROW THE BOOK AT AMY COOPER. That kind of behavior is dangerous and an example of someone weaponizing their whiteness which can lead to damning or deadly results.

This concludes my Ted Talk.

What do YOU think should happen to Amy Cooper? She already lost her job; is that enough????