Pulitzer Prizewinning Pull Up: Wesley Lowery Joins The Nod’s’ Quibi Convo About Race And Inclusion In Media

This is super BLERDy, but important. Systemic racism will never be properly addressed without the media addressing their own issues with coverage around race. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Wesley Lowery joined Quibi’s “THE NOD” to discuss inclusion in journalism. Lowery is currently a CBS journalist and Quibi’s 60 in 6 correspondent; he sat down with “THE NOD” co-hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings to discuss the culture of racism and lack of inclusion within newsrooms, following the recent outcry for accountability as several editorial leads have made high-profile departures amid the recent nationwide call to end systemic racism. Lowery also discussed his recent New York Times op-ed, which details the “illusion of fairness” created by aspirational journalistic objectivity, clashing with how Black and Brown journalists are using their platforms in public spheres to speak out about issues affecting their communities.

The popular and critically-acclaimed podcast, The Nod, is now a daily show on Quibi! Five days a week, hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings dig into the biggest moments and most underexplored corners of Black culture, as told by the actors, musicians, writers, thinkers, chefs, activists, artists, and everyday people who live it. Whether they’re breaking down headline-grabbing news, or getting the scoop on your city’s best fried fish spot, The Nod tells the stories about Black life you won’t see anywhere else. Bringing a love and a passion for the culture, Brittany & Eric cover everything from film, fashion, sports, food, television, and more. From exploring Black culture’s relationship with cognac, to celebrating the 30th anniversary of “In Living Color” with Tommy Davidson, to the untold story of the high school students who created the greatest club anthem of all time, The Nod celebrates the genius, innovation, and resilience that is so particular to being Black — in America, and around the world.

You don’t have to be a BLERD to get into this conversation, it’s a very important one that we wish more outlets were having right now. What are some of your favorite news sources? Have you ever read a magazine article or watched a news segment and wondered why certain perspectives were never even considered at all? We definitely have had those experiences. Times are changing and we hope these conversations are shaping a better future for everyone.