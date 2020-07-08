Kourtney Kalls It Kwits: Kourageous “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Defector Talks “Toxic” TV Show For VOGUE Arabia Cover Story

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her VOGUE Arabia cover story today. For the issue, Kourtney even penned her cover line, in her own handwriting, “The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free”.

As to be expected, the quotes getting the most attention are those devoted to Kardashian’s explanation for breaking free from reality TV bondage, where the eldest Kardashian sibling labels the show a toxic environment.

Via VOGUE Arabia:

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” shares Kardashian. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Kourtney’s middle child, only daughter Penelope, celebrates her 8th birthday today. While Kim, Khloe and Kris Jenner have all posted public messages on Instagram to P, Kourtney has not posted about her offspring’s special day, which falls in line with much of her messaging in recent seasons of the show where she talks about maintaining a sense of privacy and keeping certain things off social media. In her interview with VOGUE Arabia, Kourtney also talks about keeping her life balanced and staying present — not on her phone — when she’s around her kids.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important,” shares Kardashian. “I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

Kourtney is even a bit critical in the interview when detailing how she and Khloé are less social media preoccupied than their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie when they hang out — saying she believes it allows them to have a better time.

“Khloé and I, we say when we go to our younger sisters’ parties, we’re the most fun out of anybody,” she explains. “It’s so true because I think we’re more used to not living on our phones.”

While she’s formally announced stepping back from the show, Kourtney hasn’t cut ties completely so it should be interesting to see if this issue plays a factor in the upcoming episodes that E! will air this Fall.

What do you think about Kourtney calling “KUWTK” a “toxic environment”? Some people find Kourtney’s approach to life (and her family) refreshing while others, Kim for example, seem to feel she’s being negative or just doesn’t want to “work” as hard as other family members. What’s your perspective on Kourtney?