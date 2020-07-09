Here's What Happened When Doja Cat Appeared In The "P***y Talk" Video
Here’s What Happened When ‘Canceled’ Doja Cat Appeared In The City Girls “P***y Talk” Video
At this point, we’re pretty sure no popular celebrity is ever actually ‘canceled’ with Doja Cat being the latest example of a ‘canceled’ star who continues to thrive in the mainstream.
If you missed it, she was caught up in spicy KKKontroversy after racist incels outed her Nazi chat room shenanigans in retaliation for not showing her bewbs as promised if she hit #1 with Nicki Minaj.
Oh yes, it was a MESS that didn’t damage her wave too much based on the hype over her blush-worthy appearance alongside the City Girls in the visually delicious new “P***y Talk” video.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Doja Cat in the “P***y Talk” video on the flip.
