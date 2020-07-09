Out “The Box”: Roddy Ricch Performs His NPR “Tiny Desk” Set From West Coast Customs [VIDEO]

Roddy Ricch did an out of “The Box” Tiny Desk performance where he didn’t even perform “The Box”… It was still fie though. The melodic rapper performed his set from West Coast Customs body shop in lieu of NPR offices — since COVID restrictions have nixed that option. Backed by the 8 member 1500 Or Nothin’ band, Roddy opened his set with “Perfect Storm,” then invited Ty Dolla Sign to join him for “Bacc Seat”. He performed “High Fashion” and “War Baby” before closing out the performance, thanking his band for being the best in the world. Check out Roddy’s “Tiny Garage” set below:

What did you think? For being fairly new to the scene Roddy is one of our favorite live performers. We definitely caught a great vibe off this one. It doesn’t compare to the live shows and festivals we are missing out on this year but it was a nice little 14 minute escape from reality. Did you enjoy or did you miss hearing some of Roddy’s other hits? We would have loved to see him do “Ballin'”.

Who have been some of your favorite Tiny Desk performances so far? There have been so many great ones. They definitely have done an amazing job of continuously putting out fresh content. Glad they didn’t let quarantine stop them.