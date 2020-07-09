So Sad: Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Diving In Lake; 4-Year-Old Son Found Floating On Boat Alone

Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone floating on a boat she rented earlier in the day just outside of Los Angeles, California. Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were searching for a missing woman following a possible drowning at Lake Piru, but details would later reveal the person in question is in fact Naya Rivera.

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat his mom did not. pic.twitter.com/JXuRriNfyL — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

Deputies found her son, Josey, floating alone just before 5pm. According to reports from TMZ, when he was found, he informed officials that his mother jumped in the water and never came back up.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies found the 4-year-old boy on the boat — presumably rented by Naya — shortly before 5 PM on Lake Piru, but Naya was not there. Law enforcement sources tell us her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, told deputies his mom had jumped in the water … but didn’t come back up. Divers immediately started searching the lake, but so far there’s no sign of the “Glee” star.

We’re told Josey is okay, and is now with family members. Naya and the boy’s father, Ryan Dorsey, divorced in 2018 and share custody of Josey.

Later, police would find Rivera’s G-Wagon in the parking lot with her purse inside.

This is a horrific turn of events for the 33-year-old mother, who just yesterday tweeted a heartfelt picture with her son.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family. Hopefully she is found and returns to safety sometime soon.