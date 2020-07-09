FindNayaRivera: The Internet Reacts To Naya Rivera’s Tragic Disappearance

Wednesday night brought some terrifying news about former Glee star Naya Rivera, as we reported:

Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone floating on a boat she rented earlier in the day just outside of Los Angeles, California. Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were searching for a missing woman following a possible drowning at Lake Piru, but details would later reveal the person in question is in fact Naya Rivera.

Rivera rented the boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, but three hours later the boat didn’t return. Only Dorsey was found, unharmed and wearing a life vest.

We don’t have all the details as the search is just now picking back up and we hope that there is a positive result to this.

