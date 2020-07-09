Funniest ‘Movie Villain Vs. The Actual Villain’ Memes

It’s becoming more and more (and more) apparent that everybody is BORED BORED BORED in quarantine which explains the latest ‘movie villain vs. actual villain’ meme wave across social media where pop culture lovers flip classic villain narratives with, uh, varying results.

Now, we’re not sure if people are actually serious with some of these questionable takes but we found the best (and funniest) of the bunch to hopefully give you some cackles while reminding you just how dedicated we are to finding every essential meme on the internet.

the movie’s villain. the real villain. pic.twitter.com/AtinZFol44 — lé petit (@jordanxXO_) July 7, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) ‘Movie Villain Vs. The Actual Villain’ memes on the flip.