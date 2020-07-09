Malcolm & Marie: Zendaya Filmed A Secret Movie With John David Washington During COVID-19 Quarantine

While many fans assumed the entire entertainment industry was out-of-office over the past few months due to COVID-19 restrictions, as it turns out, some good actually came from the lockdown.

Zendaya revealed on Wednesday that she starring opposite John David Washington in a film titled Malcom & Marie, which they filmed during the worldwide coronavirus quarantines.

According to reports from Deadline, the actors teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to create a full-length feature shot between June 17 and July 2. The film was created entirely at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, California, which is described as an “environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel” situated on 33 acres of land, aka plenty of room to ensure the cast and crew adhered to social distancing guidelines.

The publication goes on to say that producers consulted with lawyers and health experts on how to safely carry out production while mitigating the potential transmission of the virus. All involved parties were required to take multiple COVID-19 tests and undergo a two-week quarantine before filming began.

Seriously, the production team for Malcom & Marie took every precaution possible to make this movie happen.

Cast and crew members were forced to wear masks during the two-week production; meals were eaten in designated areas and prepared by a chef who also underwent quarantine; rehearsals took place in parking lots; no more than a dozen people were allowed on set at any given moment; temperature checks occurred at the beginning and end of each day; and no one from the main team was allowed to leave the property.