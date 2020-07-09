For Your Viewing Pleasure: Prime Video Drops Trailer For ‘The Boys’ Season 2 And Drops Official Release Date [Video]

The Boys is one of the best shows to hit streaming services in 2019. If you haven’t watched it then we highly suggest that you do. Especially if you’re into superheroes and comic book lore. It takes all the feel-good stuff you expect and turns it on its ugly, twisted, perverted, vulgar head in the very best way possible.

The series centers around a group of extremely powerful “supes” and depicts them not as earnest and forthright protectors of society, no, they are just like me, you, and much of the world, flawed, selfish, greedy, and ain’t-s#!t but with the ability to help a great many people if they so choose.

Be clear, this ain’t the Avengers. Hell, after watching the first season you might could argue that this motley crew of miscreants are way more Thanos than they are Iron Man. We won’t give away too much, but just know that your jaw will hit the floor when it’s all said and done.

Yesterday, fans of the series were treated to the LONG-AWAITED trailer for season 2 that is scheduled to begin streaming on September 4, 2020. We can’t wait.

Until then, press play on the clip below that might not make a whole lot of sense until you finish season 1. No spoilers though. Just a LOT of violence, “WTF?!”, and laughs.