Mr. And Mrs. STRAIIITTTT: Erica Mena & Safaree Purchase A Luxurious New Home With Their Only Fans Coins

Congratulations are in order for married entertainers Erica Mena and her West Indian boo-thang Safaree. They just purchased a huge, beautiful palace to call their own.

The happy couple was all smiles while posting with their Atlanta, Georgia area realtor and bank lender for Instagram. Safaree was estancia while making the announcement. He thanked his realtor and most importantly, God for pulling through for him.

SCREAMNG at the top of my lungs‼️ We found our Dream HOME AND CLOSED ON IT TODAY‼️‼️ thank You GOD‼️Thank you to my realtor @iamrealestate1and the best lender on earth @ceo.virg !! GOD IS UNBEATABLE ‼️

Earlier this year, Safaree and Erica Mena faced criticism for asking fans to sign up to the Only Fans accounts, charging viewers almost $25 each to see their sexy content. The photos and videos are protected by a paywall, but subscribers claim the couple posted risque clips for their coins. It looks like it all paid off, however…

Here is Safaree and Erica’s new luxurious crib!

Congrats to The Samuels on the new home.