Judge Orders Offset To Negotiate With Baby Mama Over Child Support For Five-Year-Old Daughter (Exclusive)

Offset has been ordered to try to work things out with the mother of his five-year-old daughter after she sued him for child support.

A judge last week ordered Offset – real name Kiari Cephus – and his daughter’s mother Nicole Algarin to attend mediation in their child support case after failing to see eye to eye, BOSSIP has learned.

Lawyers for Algarin – aka Shya L’Amour – and Offset were in court last week for the first hearing in the case, and the judge ordered the former couple to attend private mediation and then send a report to the judge, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

If the former couple can work out a deal during the three-hour session at the Office of Alternative Dispute Resolution then the judge will issue a court order settling the matter. If not, then the case will continue to move forward in the courts.

Algarin sued Offset last year over supporting the tot and legally establishing him as the child’s father. She alleged that he’d only provided “limited financial support” over the years and she wanted him to step it up as well as have visitation.

We exclusively revealed that Offset recently countersued Algarin for joint custody of their daughter. He denied Algarin’s allegations that he periodically provided child support for the girl, and demanded the girl’s last name be changed to his.

Offset – who said in court docs that he’s relocated to California from Atlanta for work – also said both he and Algarin should be responsible for providing financially for the girl.

Both sides are due back in court this fall.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Algarin and Offset for comment.