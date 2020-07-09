We Love To See It: Future To Award Scholarships To Students In Georgia Affected By COVID-19

One of the only positive things to come out of a global pandemic is everyone coming together to help one another out. A ton of celebrities have jumped onboard to use their fame and money for good over the past few months, the most recent of which being Future.

Future’s FreeWishes Foundation is geared towards doing charity work in the Georgia community and beyond. As a part of this initiative, the rapper is going to begin awarding scholarships to students in his hometown who were impacted by COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Atlanta native announced that his new campaign, “I’m Still a Dreamer,” plans to award up to $2,500 to incoming college freshmen who were affected by the virus.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams,” he explained in a press statement. “Despite this Covid-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big.”

To apply, students must be a 2020 Georgia high school graduate and plan to attend a public or private university in the fall of 2020. Their applications will then be reviewed by judges on Future’s FreeWishes Foundation team to decide on the amount of money they will be rewarded.

“We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” Future’s mother and co-founder Stephanie Jester said in a statement. “As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true.”

This isn’t the first time Future has helped his community throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Back in April, his “Mask On” campaign made and distributed over 100,000 masks throughout Atlanta.