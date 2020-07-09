“Your Daughter Will Live The Life You Give Your Wife” Judge Toler Sets Day26’s Willie Straight On “Marriage Boot Camp” [VIDEO]

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” couple Willie and Shanda have a major breakthrough in their rocky relationship on the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

Judge Lynn Toler calls the couple out on the state of their marriage – and specifically, Willie’s roving eye and habit of not coming home every night. She told him that his daughter would grow up and choose a man just like him.

“Your daughter will live the life you give your wife,” Judge Toler tells an emotional Willie.

The judge’s words appear to sink into the Day26 singer, and he wipes tears from his eyes while he and his former exotic dancer wife listen.

The reality show couple’s progress isn’t the only drama on show in the new episode, where famous people and their other halves receive intensive relationship therapy from the resident love experts Dr. Ish and Judge Toler.

Peep the episode description:

An epic rap battle exposes the couples’ shocking resentment issues. Kurupt’s struggle with self-control leads to an epic fail that stuns the house & could end his relationship. Hazel-E & Tahiry face off.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, July 9th at 9 pm ET/PT. ​