Celebrity Cribs: JB Smoove Opens The Door To His Tricked-Out RV With Bedroom Loft To Architectural Digest [Video]

JB Smoove is living in the lap of redneck luxury. The comedian recently appeared on Architectural Digest’s Open Door to show off his super tricked-out RV complete with a loft bedroom.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star is very proud of the time and effort he put into his 2013 Damon Outlaw Toy Hauler and it’s easy to see why. JB and his family could literally pull up anywhere in America and be cozy as if they were actually at home. That’s no cap either. Press play on the clip below and see for yourself.