RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Says Her White Peers Are Paid ‘1,000 Percent More’

“You don’t see my value you don’t get to have me in your project…”

A real housewife of Beverly Hills is keeping it all the way real about pay inequality. Garcelle Beauvais, the series’ first black housewife candidly chatted with The Variety Aftershow about the shocking season that includes that Brandi Glanville/Denise Richards alleged affair debacle.

According to Garcelle, the cast is seemingly siding with Brandi Glanville and not their fellow housewife Denise. She added that things reached a fever pitch during the cast trip to Rome.

“When we went to Rome, it’s just like all bets were off,” said Garcelle. “Everybody was coming after her. She was crying at every dinner, and it was a lot.”

In addition to dishing on RHOBH, Garcelle dished on ongoing pay discrimination in Hollywood. According to the veteran actress, she’s certain that her white peers are “paid 1,000% more” and although she’s been in the business for decades, she’s only recently gained the confidence to speak up and ask for equal pay.

“It’s all about being treated equally. I want to be promoted the same way,” said Garcelle during the IG Live. “I want to be compensated the same way… I’ve been in Hollywood over 20 something years, which is a feat in itself to continue working and I’m so grateful. But I do feel that so many times, my white counterparts get paid 1,000% more than I do. I know it for sure, and that really sucks. We’re not valued as we should be. I just feel like it’s been happening for a long time, and now I’m not putting up with it. You don’t see my value you don’t get to have me in your project. Simple as that.”

Garcelle added that she’s unsure if fellow RHOBH newbie Sutton Stracke is being paid less than her but added that Sutton “doesn’t need the money.”



Garcelle’s comments come after celebs like Viola Davis have spoken out about being compensated significantly less than their white counterparts. In 2018 during a Women In the World event, Viola noted that she’s been dubbed the “Black Meryl Streep”—but makes significantly less than the white woman she’s compared to.

“What they’re getting paid, which is half of what a man is getting paid … well, we get probably a tenth of what a Caucasian woman gets, and I’m No. 1 on the call sheet,” said Viola.”People say, ‘You’re a Black Meryl Streep. You are, and we love you! We love you. There is no one like you,’” she recalled hearing from executives. “OK, then if there is no one like me, if you think I’m that, you pay me what I’m worth. You give me what I’m worth!”

She said what she said.

What do YOU think about the pay gap in Hollywood??? It’s clear that there’s an issue at hand, do you think actors and actors will see a change in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement?