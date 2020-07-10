For Your Viewing Pleasure: Issa Rae, Hasan Minhaj, & Lisa Kudrow Join Netflix’s ‘Happier Hour’ To Surprise Deserving Fans [Video]

Those Americans who have good sense are still on lockdown doing their best to avoid contracting the coronavirus. We say that to say that many people will be waiting for a very long time to potentially meet their favorite stars while randomly getting a mocha soy latte frappuccino from the local coffee shop. Seeing celebrities in public was rare enough as is, but getting autographs and taking photos is DEFINITELY out of the question now.

Netflix is attempting to remedy that problem for some deserving fans who support and follow their faves work on a regular basis.

The streaming giant has gathered some of their biggest stars to surprise chat with folks with unique stories, hardships, and even some frontline workers at hospitals and beyond who are busting their a$$ to care for those who are sick with COVID-19.

The show is called Happier Hour and is meant to bring a moment of unbelievable joy to the fans of Issa Rae, Hasan Minhaj, Lisa Kudrow, Kandace Bure, and many others via online meet-and-greets.

Peep the trailer below!