Ani-Bae: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Crunchyroll To Drop Limited Edition Anime Merch

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is a huge fan of anime, so it’s only right she releases some merch for all her fellow stans.

The rapper recently announced that she joined forces with Crunchyroll for an anime streetwear capsule, which falls under the in-house Crunchyroll Loves line. The pieces are unisex and include both short- and long-sleeve graphic tees, pullover hoodies, and a canvas tote bag. All of the designs are a nod to her animated “Savage” visuals, including an animated version of Meg rocking a cowboy hat, a logo made out of her lips, and more.

The CR Loves Megan Thee Stallion capsule is available for pre-order at Crunchyroll’s website beginning today, and will be on sale through July 20. The pieces range between $19.54 to $59.95 and are expected to release at the end of September.

Megan Thee Stallion’s love for all things anime has been a well-known fact over the years, as she documents it throughout her music videos, her lyrics, and in interviews.

She spoke about why she loves anime during an interview with Crunchyroll’s Tim “T-Time” Lyu a few months back, saying, “I like how you see a character, and it starts off, he’s not really the strongest, he might be a little weak, but he has to go through all this training. You grow with the character. You see all the trials and tribulations they go through.”

Get yourself some Megan Thee Stallion anime merch here.