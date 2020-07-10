A Lil Positivity: Aryn Smiley Home And Walking With Walker Assistance After Being Shot In Leg

We have some good news in regards to Rickey Smiley’s daughter after she was the victim in a random shooting. She’s out of the hospital and recovering with a walker.

Aryn Smiley was left unable to walk after suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. According to her dad, Aryn, 19-years-old, was struck with three bullets as she rode in a passenger seat on a highway in Houston on July 5th. The young lady went to make a quick run for food when she ended up being a victim of gun violence. The incident happened just days after her birthday.

Comedian Rickey Smiley, 51, appeared on his morning show just hours after his daughter had been hit by bullets, noticeably shaken up. Yesterday Smiley appeared to be in better spirits, sharing with followers that his daughter is doing much better and on the road to recovery. In a clip Smiley shared, Aryn is seen walking with the assistance of a walker just days after claiming she couldn’t walk because of nerve damage.

Hopefully Aryn Smiley continues to have a SPEEDY recovery.