Desus & Mero: Jon Stewart Talks Being A Mets Fan, His New Movie ‘Irresistible’ & Predictions For The 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Desus & Mero are back with shows this week, switching to their new schedule, which sees the Bodega Boys taking over Showtime every Sunday and Thursday night. After a hilarious and highly anticipated first show back with Freddie Gibbs, who divulged all of the details about his online beef with DJ Akademiks, the comedy duo had to get someone big to live up to viewers’ high expectations.

In a time like right now, where every single issue–whether it’s actually political or not–becomes politically-charged, there’s only one person we need to hear from for some good comedic relief: Jon Stewart. After passing his Daily Show throne to Trevor Noah, Stewart pretty much fell off the grid, as far as the world of entertainment is concerned. But now, he’s back with his new movie, Irresistible, starring Steve Carell and Rose Bryne.

In his interview on Desus & Mero, Stewart talks to the pair about the role of late night comedy during a national crisis, the double tragedy of being a Mets and a Knicks fan, his new movie Irresistible, and his predictions for the 2020 Presidential Election.

This is an interview you really don’t want to miss, check it out for yourself down below: