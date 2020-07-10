Bad Marriage For Life! Will Smith Joins Jada Pinkett-Smith For “Red Table Talk” Episode Addressing August Alsina “Entanglement”

Welp. Guess the secrets are all out now. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith released a surprise episode of “Red Table Talk” at 3pm EST Friday where they addressed August Alsina’s claims that he was no homewrecker in their marriage because Will Smith gave him his blessing — but that’s not the case, so say the Smiths. The Smiths came together for a special episode of “Red Table Talk” today — a full week after Jada tweeted she was bringing herself to the table, and cleared the air.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

I brought myself to the table last week but decided to hold the episode out of respect for the far more important situations that have been happening around us. pic.twitter.com/jltGuJ2bWU — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 10, 2020

I’ve been trying to wait for the appropriate moment to drop it but considering the state of the world … I don’t think that will be happening anytime soon. Here’s to the journey.❣️https://t.co/hyPmwlCCoY — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 10, 2020

“I thought it was important that we come to the table to clear the air,” Jada started off the episode. “Somebody made a statement for me that was not a statement I made that went — cray cray,” she gestured wide with her hands.

“And one of the reasons I wanted to come to the table was the headlines,” Will said. “We didn’t say anything specifically because the headlines, any headlines that says ‘Jada said or Will said or the Smiths said’ was not true. We specifically never said anything. So it got to the point ‘well, you gotta say something.'”

“And to stop that cycle,” Jada added. “There’s people’s feelings involved. I don’t like how all of this came to be but that doesn’t matter. It’s all love honestly. That would usually be something I would not comment on at all. It’s a situation that I usually would consider private.”

“You just feel like it’s nobody’s business at all,” Will agreed. “But now Black Twitter has claimed it as they business.”

“And I feel like healing needs to be had,” Jada said,” I know there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now and even though I feel like this is miniscule right now I feel like it’s these kinds of things that creates the world that we’re in – and the idea of not communicating, not talking about it, not clearing the air and just being transparent.”

“And I’m here with you,” Will assured Jada.

“I appreciate that, because you’ve been on a hell of a journey with me,” Jada thanked him. “So that’s what we’re going to start with. We’re going to start with this is a very personal journey that became very public, for whatever reason.”

“So what happened Jada?” Will asked.

Jada starts out by saying that when August Alsina came into their lives four and a half years ago he was severely sick and they had started a friendship and became really good friends.

“He just needed some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” Jada explained.

“When Aug first came around he was really sick,” Will recalled. “The outpouring for him from our family was really about his health.”

“We found all those different resources to help pull him through,” Jada says of her family’s support for Alsina.

Jada went on to explain that she and Will’s marriage was in a bad place at that time.

“You had kicked me to the curb,” Jada said.

“I was done with you,” Will agreed. ” I was done with your a$$.”

They explain they decided to separated so they each could try and find what would make them happy as individuals.

“At that particular time, I really thought we were over,” Will said.

“We were over,” Jada responded.

“They what did you do Jada?” Will asked.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement, with August,” Jada said. “One thing I want to clean up that was swirling in the press was you giving permission — the only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself, but what August was trying to communicate, because I can see how he could perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he also wanted to make it clear was that he was not a homewrecker. Which he is not.”

“I think because you brought yourself to the Red Table you need to say clearly what happened,” Will said.

“As far as what?” Jada asked.

“You and I decided we were going to take our space and then what happened?” Will prompted her.

“And then I got into an entanglement with August, that’s what I said,” Jada repeated.

“An entanglement?” Will asked, laughing. “A relationship.”

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely,” Jada agreed. “I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can’t find happiness outside yourself. And luckily enough you and I were also going through a process of healing in a different manner. I would say we did everything that we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn’t possible.”

“So, I’m coming from the Jada position,” Will explains, “During this time you launched into an August interaction, what do you feel like you were looking for?”

“I just wanted to feel good,” Jada responded. “It had been so long since I felt good, and it was really a joy to just help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my codependency. Which is another thing I had to learn to break in this cycle. The idea of needing to fix and being drawn to people needing to help. Whether it’s your health, or whether it’s your addictions, there is something about that childhood trauma that feels as though it can be fixed through fixing people, versus fixing me. And I think that whole process with Aug really showed me that and taught me that and I’m really grateful for that lesson.”

“I feel like that husband like I’m with you at the press conference,” Will said. Jada threw her head back laughing. “I’m that husband and now I have to be with you at the press conference while you tell the world about your transgressions. I love my baby, I’m gonna stand by my baby no matter what.”

“I understand why it would look that way or feel that way,” Jada responded, “but I actually don’t look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing and as I came through and started to realize some things about you and I, he decided to break all communication entirely which was totally understandable and I let that be. And hadn’t talked to him since. So it is a little weird that all of this is coming up now.”

Will emphasized that this was YEARS ago and this could come off weird to people that they were laughing and talking about it.

“Our experiences of working through it, fighting through it, talking through it, theraphizing through it, I think the why now is weird,” Will said.

“It was something I felt like wasn’t really ready to be discussed, because he hasn’t wanted to, Aug and I haven’t talked in so long,” Jada said. ” this all seemed very strange, but I’m grateful for the journey that you and I have had to go through together because I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through that together and a lot of couples that have had to separate. The one thing I’ll say about you and I is there have never been secrets.”

“We came together young and were both broken in our own ways and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical,” Will said.

“The idea of any relationship in trying to get to understanding of love is going to be forged in fire,” Jada said. ” And I think that one of the things that I’m deeply grateful in this whole process is we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”

“Yeah cuz I wasn’t sure that I was ever going to speak to you again,” Will says. “The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.”

“I would agree,” Jada responded.

“It ain’t for the weak of heart, there’s just things you have to go through,” Will says.

“And I wish that wasn’t the case,” Jada adds.

“I sure wish it was all magic and miracles,” Will responded.

“You gotta go through some ish to get the answers,” Jada agreed. “I’m just happy because I definitely thought that you and I never thought we would make it back.”

“There’s

“I don’t want to go through this no more,” Will concluded.

“I don’t either,” Jada said.

“I’mma get you back first,” Will vowed.

“You gon’ get me back?” Jada repeated — her face clearly saying she didn’t believe Will was warranted any getback. “I think you’ve gotten me back. I think we’re good on that.”

The pair laughed together.

“Okay that’s probably true,” Will conceded.

“And I don’t think it’s about getting anybody back,” Jada added.

“No, for me it is,” Will said.

“Okay,” Jada said, giving up. “I’ll give you that petty sh** if that’s what you want.”

“We ride together we die together, bad marriage for life,” the two finished in unison.

Bad Marriage For Life? Woooooow! So little was said, but yet so much! Do you walk away from this with more or less respect for the Smiths? And do you feel like Jada comes off more gangster or are they both taking L’s on this one?