Yikes: YG Won’t Be Working With Nicki Minaj Again Following Her Recent Collab With 6ix9ine [Video]

YG isn’t happy about Nicki Minaj’s recent collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The Bompton rapper is already known for being a huge critic of the self-proclaimed snitch, so it’s really not surprising to hear that he wasn’t happy about his previous collaborator, Nicki Minaj, doing another song with Tekashi post-prison. In an interview with Real 92.3 LA, Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed asked YG how he felt about Minaj working with 69 again, which is when he revealed his plans to never collaborate with her again.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” he admitted.

While YG previously worked with Nicki for one of his biggest hits, “Big Bank,” back in 2018, it appears they won’t be working together again anytime soon.

“I’m a real street n***a,” he added, “Yeah, I’m cool.”

While he didn’t definitively say that he won’t ever work with Nicki Minaj again, it’s safe to say things aren’t looking to good. YG made it clear that he was disappointed to see someone he has previously worked with associate with someone with the values of 6ix9ine.

Check out YG’s full interview with Real 92.3 LA down below to hear what else the rapper had to say on the matter: