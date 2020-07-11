Bardi Loves Babies: Cardi B Files A Trademark For New Children’s Clothing Line

Cardi B’s next business venture just might include some clothes for her daughter, Kulture, and all her friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCfGG4en0WM/

While this might not seem like the most obvious business move for a rapper, this isn’t Cardi’s first time dealing with the kiddos, nor is it her first foray into the world of fashion. When she collaborated with Fashion Nova , everything in her line sold out in an instant–so Bardi obviously has some serious selling powder. She’s also teamed up with Tom Ford and Reebok, so this upcoming venture wouldn’t exactly be something new for her.

Plus, the rapper probably knows a lot about baby clothes after dressing her daughter, Kulture, for the past two years. Recently, she’s been posting a lot on social media about how upset she is that baby K is growing up so fast, so maybe this clothing line is a way for Cardi to revisit those younger years.