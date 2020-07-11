Cardi B Files A Trademark For New Children's Clothing Line

Bardi Loves Babies: Cardi B Files A Trademark For New Children’s Clothing Line

- By

Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Cardi B’s next business venture just might include some clothes for her daughter, Kulture, and all her friends.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Bronx native wants to trademark her name for a new children’s clothing line, where she intends to make just about everything for kids from bottoms, shirts, and sweaters to bibs, onesies, and headwear. All of the products would be embroidered with her name.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCfGG4en0WM/

While this might not seem like the most obvious business move for a rapper, this isn’t Cardi’s first time dealing with the kiddos, nor is it her first foray into the world of fashion. When she collaborated with Fashion Nova, everything in her line sold out in an instant–so Bardi obviously has some serious selling powder. She’s also teamed up with Tom Ford and Reebok, so this upcoming venture wouldn’t exactly be something new for her.

Plus, the rapper probably knows a lot about baby clothes after dressing her daughter, Kulture, for the past two years. Recently, she’s been posting a lot on social media about how upset she is that baby K is growing up so fast, so maybe this clothing line is a way for Cardi to revisit those younger years.

 

Categories: For Discussion, For the Children, For Your Information
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.