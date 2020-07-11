Shots Fired: Eminem Says “F**k Drew Brees” On His Latest Release Featuring Kid Cudi [Audio]

Eminem has always had controversial lyrics, with everyone from his mother to his baby momma being on the receiving end of his unconventional bars. Sometimes, people who get bars dropped on their heads are unsuspecting, such as the case last week when a track from Em leaked unexpectedly. In the leaked song, Em had choice words for Diddy and Revolt TV, which he would go on to issue a statement apologizing for and offering to work with Revolt–which is very out of character for the rapper.

Apology or no apology, the Detroit native is always prepared for battle, just ask MGK. Yesterday, Eminem dropped a new single featuring Kid Cudi called “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady.” The song is a collaboration fans have been dreaming of since Cudi hit the scene, and in 2020, it finally happened.

The song came equipped with more classic Eminem headshots, but this time they were for someone not in the rap landscape. Em fired off toward New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. If you’ll recall, Brees landed himself in hot water for his “All Lives Matters” and “stand for the flag” rhetoric during the peak of the George Floyd protests. He would later apologize, but Em seems to not have accepted his apology, rapping the following at the 1:50 mark:

“I had hoop dreams, now I shoot 3s.

Got a lil’ green, but I don’t do weed.

Purp nor lean, that’s Tunechi.

That’s New Orleans, F*** Drew Brees.”

We are almost certain Brees will not respond to the diss, but we all share the same feelings as Eminem on this one. Either you’re with us in this Black Lives Matter movement or against us, and Drew picked his side a long time ago with his support for Trump.