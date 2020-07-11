Where’s The Gag? Agitated August Alsina Drags KeKe Palmer After She Denied Dating Him

A throwback photo of Keke Palmer kicking it with August Alsina dug up by fans caused some internet beef between the two stars yesterday, with August taking full jabs at the actress.

Tensions were probably high on August’s end because his name was already trending in regards to his past “entanglement” being addressed by Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband Will Smith on Red Table Talk. Twitter users were already posting memes and commentary about the stars and one, in particular, dug up the following photo of August and Keke from 2014 with the words “this you?”

in case they deleted pic.twitter.com/cRgW7ffGDj — 𝒘𝒆𝒔𝕋 🌍 (@mrwest_official) July 10, 2020

Keke responded indiscreetly with, “yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Apparently, this upset August. He went on a tweet spree to address Keke and her “mammy” over her response.

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

Whoa.

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminal. (Not just about today),” Alsina wrote in a subsequent tweet. “& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

He continued:

“If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!

Keke didn’t clap back in tweets, instead, she addresses the situation on Instagram and gracefully stepped back. Hit the flip to see what she said.