Tahj Mowry Shares Emotional Letter To Naya Rivera After She Goes Missing
Tragic: Tahj Mowry Shares Emotional Open Letter To His ‘First Love’ Naya Rivera After She Goes Missing
“A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.”
Tahj Mowry shares a touching tribute to his “first love” Naya Rivera, reserving all hope that she is found as she is search for in Southern California. The 33-year-old mother went missing after going out on a lake with her son. Naya dove off of her rented a boat and never returned to the surface.
Tahj Mowry, the actor and Naya’s first love by his account, shares his emotional words on Instagram.
My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found.
We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.
I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla – you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda – whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you.
I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give.
I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely.
Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.
