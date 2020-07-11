Tragic: Tahj Mowry Shares Emotional Open Letter To His ‘First Love’ Naya Rivera After She Goes Missing

“A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.⁣”

Tahj Mowry shares a touching tribute to his “first love” Naya Rivera, reserving all hope that she is found as she is search for in Southern California. The 33-year-old mother went missing after going out on a lake with her son. Naya dove off of her rented a boat and never returned to the surface.

Tahj Mowry, the actor and Naya’s first love by his account, shares his emotional words on Instagram.