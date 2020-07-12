Goofball Behavior: NFL Player Kyle Queiro Apologizes For Questioning Jill Scott’s Attractiveness

A big GOOFBALL’s being called out for a series of tweets questioning the attractiveness of a soul songstress. Unknown NFL baller Kyle Queiro recently tweeted (and deleted) a question about Jill Scott.

“People are attracted to JILL SCOTT!?,” he said in a now-deleted tweet. He added; “by no means is she ugly. But y’all really sexually aroused by her huh? […] So it’s an energy thing. Got it.”

SMH, really?

Kyle was swiftly gathered for unnecessarily coming for the singer and for clearly having a lack of taste. Even Tory Lanez hopped in and said “You can’t trust a n*** that don’t find Jill Scott attractive”…

You can’t trust a nigga that don’t find Jill Scott attractive 😒😒 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) July 11, 2020

and Questlove added that Jilly’s the “sexiest human EVER” while Black Twitter joined in and dragged Kyle relentlessly.

Jill Scott is the sexiest human EVER. Sue Me. — ALL Lives Matter (@questlove) July 11, 2020

Most people had to Google you. No one Googled Jill Scott. Bet that. pic.twitter.com/UbnEnDRc3b — Miss Ris (@Rissa4BK) July 11, 2020

Kyle Quavo….Qero…Quiero…whatever his name is, got Ms. Thee Jill Scott all kinds of twisted….#KyleQueiro don messed up pic.twitter.com/ckAO5c9Uk0 — Women *Chef's Kiss* (@EbonyFanta) July 10, 2020

Kyle Queiro has responded with a half-a$$ed ashy a$$ apology.

“I tried to explain my tweet after realizing how poorly it was worded and conveyed,” he tweeted. “I didn’t grow up on Jill Scott so it was news to me that was a sex symbol, and I just tweeted. Stupidly. It was best just delete it & take my L.” “I’ve also seen people equating my tweet to both: fat shaming and a hatred of black women. With how prevalent that is, I can understand why people may feel that way. But that is not the case here.”

Another full apology from the NFL player reads;

KEEP IT, KYLE.

Jilly from Philly herself has responded and she’s urging people to keep their eye on the prize; getting justice for murdered black women like Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, and Oluwatoyin Salau.

She also thanked everyone for their compliments and shared some wisdom.

Wait…I’m was trending again??? Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for

Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE. pic.twitter.com/2cbmugtv8t — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 11, 2020

Also… your compliments were very sweet. Thanx erybody 💋💋💋💋💋💋❤️ — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 12, 2020

If you couldn’t see yourself and couldn’t hear what people say about you, would you still like you? — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 12, 2020

Jill Scott isn’t only attractive, she’s also actually relevant.

Enjoy irrelevancy, Kyle!