4 Months Later: Donald Trump Wore A Mask On-Camera For The First Time Ever During His Visit To Walter Reed Hospital

In a strange turn of events months and months into a global pandemic, The President of The United States just decided that this thing could actually be a real threat.

While visiting Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump was photographed wearing a mask, which marks the first time the President he has been captured on-camera wearing one this entire time.

#BREAKING: President Trump visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/uZOzM4Lpvs — The Hill (@thehill) July 11, 2020

During his visit, Chump was seeing wounded soldiers and essential workers who were caring for those affected by COVID-19. In an even more surprising turn of events, before he left, he also made remarks regarding the importance of wearing a mask for public health and safety.

“I’ll probably have a mask, if you must know,” Trump told reporters. “I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that in some cases just got off the operating tables I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask.”

What a novel idea!

Y’alls lil president went on to address why this was the first time he wore a mask in public, claiming, “I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

Things were getting a little scary for a second there, but with this comment, we return to our regularly scheduled programming of Donald Trump lying his azz off. The man who has gone on record to downplay the severity of COVID-19 time and time again has never been against wearing masks….okay.

While this apparent change of heart comes months too late, we can only hope Trump’s supporters follow suit and finally stop crying about wearing a mask.