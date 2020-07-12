Pure Preciousness: Offset & Cardi Celebrate Kulture Kiari’s 2nd Birthday With Blinged Out B-Day Bash

The Cephus family recently had an extravagant celebration in the Hollywood Hills for their baby girl. Offset and Cardi B celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari’s second birthday in spectacular fashion. The proud parents first shared pics of their beautiful baby girl on social media…

“My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God,” Offset captioned a pic of the cutie. “thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest.”

“Ok it’s time to turn up 🎀,” she added on a pic of the happy family wearing matching outfits.

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus then had a big bash at a ritzy L.A. home. The party was attended by Kulture’s siblings from her father Offset and other guests. The children were treated to painting, cotton candy, a waterslide and a balloon slide. Cardi also shared that partygoers were encouraged to wear maks and hand sanitizer and temperature checks were given.

Later the group gobbled up king crab legs, steak and lobster, and Kulture was treated to a beautifully blinged out cake.

Everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to Kulture. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iHVvQqNbHR — Bardi Gang Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) July 11, 2020

Kulture’s Aunt Hennessy Carolina also gifted her a hot pink electric Bugatti so she can “drive” in style. “Awwww my beautiful baby 😻😻😻I’m so happy she loved it!💖💖💖,” Hennessy commented about Kulture’s gift.

Cardi also shared a cute video of herself and Offset dancing at the bash for their baby girl.

Kulture’s big day didn’t come without controversy however, Cardi got checked by fans after she noted that her daughter has “chinky eyes” like her Aunt and her dad.

“I think cause Hennessy got chinky eyes like Offset and so KK [Kulture Kiari]. It’s the only think I could think off [sic],” said Cardi to a fan commenting on the child’s looks.

According to the Bronx emcee, she had no idea it was a slur;

“I didn’t know that ch**ky eyes was a slur like wtfff,” she posted and deleted on Twitter. “I DONT KNOW F***** KNOW EVERYTHING!”

Despite the drama, it looks like KK had a great birthday!

What do YOU think about Offset and Cardi’s baby girl’s b-day bash???