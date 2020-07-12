Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Star, Dies At 24

A popular YouTube star has unfortunately passed away. In recent months Internet star Nicole Thea, 24, was known for her chronicling her pregnancy with her unborn son, Reign. Today, however, the London-based YouTuber’s family issued a statement announcing her unfortunate passing. The family confirmed that Nicole’s unknown baby passed away as well.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” reads a statement posted on Nicole’s Instagram.

Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Absolutely heartbreaking. A cause of death has not been revealed.

On Friday Nicole’s boyfriend, Global Boga, excitedly shared a video about their baby’s impending birth.

“If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground 😂💙 #rippopsmoke,” he wrote.

Nicole’s most recent video went live today, Sunday, July 12 and it features a maternity shoot. “GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT” reads the title of the video.

Nicole’s fans are flooding the Internet with tribute posts to the popular personality and remembering her in happier times.

life is so short omg💔 pic.twitter.com/xg7MtFFXMa — lee (@leekarlae) July 12, 2020

Rest in heavenly peace Nicole Thea 🙏🏽 💡 pic.twitter.com/WeTikqqwnd — Baby💫🇬🇭 (@itz_karenx) July 12, 2020

This story is still developing…

R.I.P. Nicole Thea.