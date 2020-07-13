Moneybagg Yo Bought Ariana Fletcher A Birthday Lamborghini And THIS Baby Mama Was Extremely Butthurt

Moneybagg Yo and his super popping girlfriend Ariana Fletcher were trending yesterday because of Ari’s extravagant birthday gift and one of his baby mamas did not like what she saw. The ‘Me Vs Me’ rapper bought his 25-year-old girlfriend of 9 months a customized Lamborghini truck.

The luxury SUV was not only presented with a 1-of-1 design but was filled with dozens of roses in the back seat. Fans were swooning over the whole situation, but his baby mama Chyna wasn’t too impressed…scroll down to see why.

In an Instagram live stream captured by ItsOnsite, Moneybagg Yo’s ex and child’s mother Chyna expressed that she offended that he bought Ari such an extravagant gift after to only have been dating her for 9 months.

“I gotta let these h*** know, y’all trynna make it about Ari…b**** it’s about the ni***. I ain’t mad about no b****. And damn right I feel some type of way about that mother f***ing Lambo. B***, you only been f***ing with this h** 9 months. I was just with this n**** 9 months ago.”

Do YOU think Chyna is justifiably mad about Ari’s new whip from Moneybagg?? Hit the flip to see what else he got her for her birthday.