R.I.P: Kelly Preston Dies Following Two-Year Battle With Breast Cancer
Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57.
A family spokesperson announced that the Jerry Maguire actress died on Sunday morning following a two-year fight with breast cancer, in a statement shared early Monday.
“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the spokesperson revealed to People. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”
Preston is survived by her husband, John Travolta, and her two children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Back in 2009, her and Travolta’s son Jett tragically passed away at the age of 16.
Travolta shared a statement to Instagram on Sunday thanking the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center along with family and friends for their consistent support throughout this two-year battle.
“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he wrote. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”
View this post on Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
