R.I.P: Kelly Preston Dies Following Two-Year Battle With Breast Cancer

Kelly Preston has died at the age of 57.

A family spokesperson announced that the Jerry Maguire actress died on Sunday morning following a two-year fight with breast cancer, in a statement shared early Monday.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the spokesperson revealed to People. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Preston is survived by her husband, John Travolta, and her two children, 20-year-old daughter Ella and nine-year-old son Benjamin. Back in 2009, her and Travolta’s son Jett tragically passed away at the age of 16.

Travolta shared a statement to Instagram on Sunday thanking the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center along with family and friends for their consistent support throughout this two-year battle.