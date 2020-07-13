Nelson & Winnie Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi, Dies At 59

Reps for Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela and the activist/South African ambassador to Denmark, have confirmed her passing at a Johannesburg hospital. She was 59.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson, and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Naledi Pandor, the minister of international relations, said in a statement about the ambassador’s passing.

The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also released a statement on Zindzi’s passing and noted that the premier is “deeply saddened” by her death.

“I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has released a statement confirming her passing and remembering her as a “special soul” while ticking off her numerous great acts. They ended the statement by saying;” Hamba Kakuhle”[Goodbye] to an “outstanding South African.”

Zindzi will be remembered for a rich and extraordinary life, marked by many iconic moments. The years she spent banished with Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to the small town of Brandfort. That summer’s day in February 1985 at Jabulani Stadium when she read to the world Madiba’s rejection of President Botha’s offer of a conditional release from prison. Her own courageous work in underground structures. Public service as South African Ambassador to Denmark. We will also remember her as a special soul. She worked with the Foundation on many projects over the years, for instance the book Hunger for Freedom, by author Anna Trapido. We valued her generosity, her warmth and her sense of humour. She was always patient in responding to our requests for information and other forms of assistance. And we admired her strength in dealing with life’s challenges and tragedies.

The foundation earlier posted that on the same day in 1969, Nelson Mandela’s eldest son, Madiba Thembekile Mandela, died in a car crash.

Zinzi’s sibling, Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, currently serves as South Africa’s ambassador to South Korea.

Winnie Mandela passed away in 2018 at age 81 and Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013 at the age of 95.

Rest in power Zindzi Mandela.